Teenager killed in West Rogers Park shooting

A teenager was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Benjamin Lopez, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.

Lopez was shot in the leg and hip and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

