Teenager killed in West Rogers Park shooting
The 18-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots.
A teenager was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.
Benjamin Lopez, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.
Lopez was shot in the leg and hip and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Officers responded Sunday night to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street.
The man was found unresponsive about 5:10 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road.
The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the first block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire.
The Hawks rank 32nd in even-strength offense, 29th in even-strength defense and and 27th in special teams.
Mom is not comfortable with taking her family to gatherings attended by relative who’s a pedophile.