The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Teenager killed in West Rogers Park shooting

The 18-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teenager killed in West Rogers Park shooting
A man was fatally shot Thursday on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A teenager was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Benjamin Lopez, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.

Lopez was shot in the leg and hip and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Man shot to death in Chatham
Police: String of attempted vehicle thefts reported in Grand Crossing, South Shore
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death
The Latest
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting
Officers responded Sunday night to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Police siren lights.
Crime
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
The man was found unresponsive about 5:10 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Chatham
The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the first block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jonathan Toews reaches for the puck.
Blackhawks
Analyzing Blackhawks’ ugly team statistics from first half of 2022-23 season
The Hawks rank 32nd in even-strength offense, 29th in even-strength defense and and 27th in special teams.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m avoiding events where my child’s abuser will be
Mom is not comfortable with taking her family to gatherings attended by relative who’s a pedophile.
By Abigail Van Buren
 