Man shot to death in Chatham

A man was fatally shot early Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

