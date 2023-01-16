The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

The man was found unresponsive about 5:10 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Police siren lights.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was shot to death early Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:10 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in Chatham
Police: String of attempted vehicle thefts reported in Grand Crossing, South Shore
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death
Man found shot to death in Chatham
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Far South Side shooting
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Chatham
The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jonathan Toews reaches for the puck.
Blackhawks
Analyzing Blackhawks’ ugly team statistics from first half of 2022-23 season
The Hawks rank 32nd in even-strength offense, 29th in even-strength defense and and 27th in special teams.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m avoiding events where my child’s abuser will be
Mom is not comfortable with taking her family to gatherings attended by relative who’s a pedophile.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Quinn Wunar with his double-striped steelhead, caught on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Sports
Rare double-striped steelhead caught on the Chicago lakefront
Quinn Wunar caught what is his “favorite by far” fish on the Chicago lakefront, a rare double-striped steelhead, to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
NUP_197475_0458.jpeg
Movies and TV
After a long recess, John Larroquette returns to ‘Night Court’
NBC revives the ’80s sitcom with a new star (Melissa Rauch), an updated theme song and the same old couch.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 