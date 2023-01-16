Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death early Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:10 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
