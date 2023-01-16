The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack

The owners of R Public House say a hammer-wielding man yelled gay slurs at patrons and broke a glass door Monday evening. ‘We’re not afraid,’ co-owner Sandra Carter says.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
IMG_3023.jpg

A glass foor at R Public House in Rogers Park was shattered during an alleged homophobic incident on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Renee Labrana

A gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park was targeted Monday evening in an alleged homophobic attack that left the front door glass shattered and sent some customers ducking for cover.

Couple Renee Labrana and Sandra Carter have owned R Public House for a decade, fashioning it as a “safe space for anyone who wants to come in,” according to Labrana.

But a low-key happy hour quickly spiraled out of control about 5:30 p.m., when a man started harassing two customers as they approached the bar and restaurant, Labrana said. 

After the man followed them inside and called them a gay slur, he challenged them to a fight before being shouted out of the establishment, Labrana said. He then pulled out a hammer, shattered the glass of the front door and ran off. 

“It’s very frustrating and disconcerting because we live in this neighborhood because it’s so diverse, and we love that about the neighborhood,” Labrana said. “So you tend to forget that there’s people that hate you out there just for who you love. And it makes me really angry that we even have to think about it.”

Carter said the incident was jarring for patrons, some of whom were left running out the back door with the manager as the man started shattering the window.

“They weren’t sure if it was gunshots,” she said. “And knowing the horrific hate crimes that have happened in different bars, it was scary.”

Labrana and Carter had just left the bar when the attack occurred and returned to speak to police officers and download surveillance footage. Later Monday, they were waiting on an evidence technician who was being sent to the restaurant after the attack was labeled a hate crime, Labrana said.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers “responded to the area” but couldn’t immediately provide any additional details. 

The Chicago Police Department reported 177 hate crimes last year, by far the most in at least 11 years, according to city records. The Rogers Park police district has recorded the second-most hate crimes over that period, and anti-LBGTQ incidents have been the most common citywide.

Labrana and Carter — who were married last September in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating — said they’ve never been targeted in a similar attack, even when they’ve hosted so-called drag brunches that have drawn the ire of far-right agitators. 

“We can safely say that we know that the community will rally around us,” Carter said. “We’re not afraid.”

Next Up In Crime
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing double shooting
5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting
Teenager killed in West Rogers Park shooting
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
The Latest
University of Illinois Chicago faculty picket on campus last week.
Education
UIC faculty union to strike after failing to reach agreement with administration
The union representing faculty members at the University of Illinois at Chicago say they remain far apart in bargaining with school officials on compensation. They are set to strike Tuesday.
By Nader Issa
 
Illinois_Minnesota_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Illinois beats Minnesota for fourth straight victory
Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Illini used a big second half to beat the Golden Gophers 78-60 on Monday.
By Sun-Times wires
 
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Dak Prescott outshines Tom Brady as Cowboys dominate Buccaneers
Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the first time in eight games as the Cowboys won 31-14 in what might be Brady’s last game.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Illinois guard Matthew Mayer grabs his own rebound while defended by Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) and guard Braeden Carrington during the second half.
College Sports
Illinois beats Minnesota, wins fourth straight
Illinois pulled away in the opening five minutes of the second half with a 12-0 run.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Screenshot_2023_01_16_at_9.06.00_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says
Cheyann Klus, 22, was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in Downers Grove. The Klus family announced on Facebook Monday morning that police have located her remains.
By Allison Novelo
 