1 shot as off-duty Chicago police officer interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

A suspected robber was shot and wounded during a struggle over the weapon of an off-duty Chicago police officer who interrupted an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 12:55 p.m., the officer interrupted the apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street and produced a firearm, police said. During a struggle over the weapon, the suspected robber was shot.

The suspected robber, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in serious condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

