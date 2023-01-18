The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 shot as off-duty Chicago police officer interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

An off-duty officer interrupted an apparent robbery in the 1300 block of West 90th Street. During a struggle over the weapon, the suspected robber was wounded.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 1 shot as off-duty Chicago police officer interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd
A man was fatally shot Thursday on the Far South Side.

A person was shot during a struggle over an off-duty police officer’s weapon Jan. 18, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A suspected robber was shot and wounded during a struggle over the weapon of an off-duty Chicago police officer who interrupted an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 12:55 p.m., the officer interrupted the apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street and produced a firearm, police said. During a struggle over the weapon, the suspected robber was shot.

The suspected robber, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in serious condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man with disability shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Back of the Yards home
Two south suburban cops charged with extortion, stealing guns, drugs and cash during traffic stops
Peoria police investigate fire at Illinois Planned Parenthood as arson
14-year-old boy charged in string of armed robberies on South Side
Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman
Gay-owned restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man with disability shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Back of the Yards home
The man, 21, was with his 15-year-old brother and their father when gang members shouted slogans and opened fire Wednesday morning, officials said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Morgan_Street_development.png
Business
New York-based firm submits three-tower plan for Fulton Market
The project, which could bring in 1,500 new residences, is part of a continued push by developers into sites west of downtown, despite signs of caution the market.
By David Roeder
 
Retired Bulls center Joakim Noah, shown at last year’s Fashion Week in Paris, won an exhibition two-on-two basketball matchup at Roland Garros. Noah’s father, Yannick, won the French Open there in 1983.
Bulls
Ex-Bull Joakim Noah wins basketball game at Roland Garros
The retired center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Customers browse at Marengo Guns in 2021. The far northwest suburban gun store is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban.&nbsp;
Politics
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
The Illinois State Rifle Association lawsuit appears to be the first in federal court to challenge Illinois’ new weapons ban, but it is part of a burgeoning legal effort aimed at undoing the new law. Other lawsuits have been filed in state court.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
A new bike lane along West 119th Street and South Green Street in the West Pullman neighborhood is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they are upgrading and building 100 miles of bike lanes across the city with the help of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Works capital plan.
City Hall
City wants to use cameras to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes, loading zones
Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to try it again and then some in a designated downtown area.
By Fran Spielman
 