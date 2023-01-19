Man charged with burglarizing Lincoln Park church

A man has been charged with burglarizing a Lincoln Park church last month.

Hannibal Kerry, 27, was arrested Wednesday in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue and charged with burglarizing a place of worship, police said.

The break-in occurred at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the 1000 block of West Webster Avenue sometime between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, according to police.

Kerry pried open a window and took money from a safe and a donation bin, police said.

Police did not say how much was stolen, but church officials have said it was close to $10,000. A GoFundMe account set up by the church raised over $11,000 in less than two days and over $18,000 total.

Kerry was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

