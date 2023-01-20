Man shot on CTA Green Line train near Cicero station
The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said.
A man was shot on a CTA Green Line train Friday afternoon near the Cicero station, according to officials.
Chicago police haven’t released any details on the incident yet.
