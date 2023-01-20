Man charged with grazing 12-year-old relative when gun in his pocket discharges

A man was charged with grazing a 12-year-old relative when a gun went off as he was taking it out of his pocket.

Martin Guest, 61, was arrested early Thursday in the 8800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue and charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed in the hand when the gun accidentally went off as Guest was taking it out of his pocket at a South Side gas station, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the relative was leaning on an ice cream counter inside the gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man digging in his pocket and the gun going off, blowing a hole in his pants. The gun drops to the floor and the man quickly scoops it up and puts it back into his pocket. Police said they recovered the handgun.

Guest was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

