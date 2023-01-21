The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin

Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

