Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The 28-year-old was on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
