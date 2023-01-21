The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview, no one hurt, police say

It happened during an argument Friday night at the store at 25 Waukegan Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview, no one hurt, police say
A worker shot at another employee inside the Mariano’s store at 25 Waukegan Road in Glenview late Friday. The store was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

A worker shot at another employee inside the Mariano’s store at 25 Waukegan Road in Glenview late Friday. The store was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

Google Maps

A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in Glenview, but no one was hurt, police said.

The employees were inside the closed store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department. One of the employees pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the other but missed, police said.

The person with the gun was later found at home with the weapon and arrested.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin
‘El Chapo’ aide pleads guilty to drug charges in Chicago
Man charged with grazing 12-year-old relative when gun in his pocket discharges
Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
The Latest
Phillips’ Jaqueal Barnes (2) drives the ball past Perspectives-Leadership’s Kamarion Cobb (3).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side late Friday.
Crime
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
The man, 35, was arguing with another person who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Far South Side shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting
He was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin
Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were hospitalized Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 after an apartment fire in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street.
Chicago
2 hospitalized after Lake View apartment fire
A man, 56, was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 