Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview, no one hurt, police say

A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in Glenview, but no one was hurt, police said.

The employees were inside the closed store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department. One of the employees pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the other but missed, police said.

The person with the gun was later found at home with the weapon and arrested.

