18-year-old woman shot in West Loop business

An 18-year-old woman was shot inside a West Loop business Saturday morning.
It happened about 11:35 a.m. when someone fired shots in the first block of North Jefferson Street, Chicago police said.
The woman was hit in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.
Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.
