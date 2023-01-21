The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

18-year-old woman shot in West Loop business

The woman was in a business about 11:35 p.m. in the first block of North Jefferson Street when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot Friday morning in the West Loop.

A woman was shot Friday morning in the West Loop.

Sun-Times file

An 18-year-old woman was shot inside a West Loop business Saturday morning.

It happened about 11:35 a.m. when someone fired shots in the first block of North Jefferson Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was hit in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.

