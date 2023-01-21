The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Person beaten to death in West Roseland apartment

They were found about 3:30 p.m. in a bedroom inside an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person beaten to death in West Roseland apartment
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.

A person was found beaten to death Jan. 21, 2023 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was found beaten to death Saturday afternoon in a West Roseland apartment on the Far South Side.

The female, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found about 3:30 p.m. in the bedroom of an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run driver injures five in River North
Man shot to death inside West Englewood home
3 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side
$1M bail for south suburban ex-cop charged with possession of child porn
18-year-old woman shot in West Loop business
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview, no one hurt, police say
The Latest
Benet’s Brayden Fagbemi (0) celebrates after hitting a three against Kenwood in the When Sides Collide Shootout
High School Basketball
Benet beats Kenwood, spoils Mike Irvin’s ‘guaranteed’ victory
Benet was faced with a unique situation on Saturday. It’s highly unusual for a high school coach to guarantee a victory against an opponent.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run driver injures five in River North
The driver of a Chevy sedan struck a Toyota Prius before striking three people who were standing on the sidewalk, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jaxson Stauber makes a save.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hold off Blues as goalie Jaxson Stauber wins debut
Stauber, an undrafted rookie out of Providence, looked sharp from the start Saturday as the Hawks won 5-3 for their sixth victory in seven games.
By Ben Pope
 
Three businesses were burglarized in Dec. 2019 on the Near North Side.
Crime
Man shot to death inside West Englewood home
About 5:55 p.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was fatally stabbed Jan. 20, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
3 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side
At least 28 minors have been shot in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 