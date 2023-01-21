The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Man shot to death inside West Englewood home

About 5:55 p.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three businesses were burglarized in Dec. 2019 on the Near North Side.

A man was shot to death Jan. 21, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was shot to death Saturday evening inside a West Englewood home on the South Side.

About 5:55 p.m., the man, 25, was inside the home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No one was in custody.

