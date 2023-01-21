Man shot to death inside West Englewood home

A man was shot to death Saturday evening inside a West Englewood home on the South Side.
About 5:55 p.m., the man, 25, was inside the home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
No one was in custody.
