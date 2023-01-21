The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run driver injures five in River North

The driver of a Chevy sedan struck a Toyota Prius before striking three people who were standing on the sidewalk, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Five people were injured in a hit-and-run Jan. 21, 2023 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file

Five people were injured when a hit-and-run driver struck another car and then jumped a curb and struck a group of people standing on a sidewalk Saturday night in River North.

About 7:50 p.m., the driver of a 2012 black Chevy sedan was headed east when he struck a Toyota Prius in the 600 block of North Wabash Avenue, and then collided with three people who were standing on a sidewalk nearby, Chicago police said.

One of the pedestrians, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 28, and a 30-year-old man were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A man and woman in the Prius, both 30, were taken to Stroger Hospital and Rush University Medical Center respectively, where both were listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Chevy continued driving and had not been taken into custody, officials said.

