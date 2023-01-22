Man killed in Humboldt Park

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 7:05 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in the 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.
No one has been arrested.
