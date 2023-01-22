The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Man killed in Humboldt Park

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed in separate shootings Jan. 22, 2023 on the South and West Sides.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 7:05 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in the 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.

No one has been arrested.

