Man found shot to death in Gresham

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in Gresham on the South Side.
About 7:20 p.m., officers found the 18-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Around the same time, less than a half-mile away, a person was shot and killed in the 7600 block of South May Street, according to police.
The Latest
A Batavia couple is part of a dynamic Chicago violin scene.
The men, 22 and 23, were shot by two men who demanded their property at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
The teen was shot about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street. He’s in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police say.
A report by a widely used gunshot detection firm says human employees are given broad discretion to decide whether a sound is a gunshot, thunder or nothing.
Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead two-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest in a 19-12 victory.