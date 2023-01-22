The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Man found shot to death in Gresham

Police found an 18-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 77th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Jan. 22, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:20 p.m., officers found the 18-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Around the same time, less than a half-mile away, a person was shot and killed in the 7600 block of South May Street, according to police.

