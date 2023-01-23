The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn

The stolen black sedan was headed south in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked squad car about 11:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The driver of a stolen car collided with a Chicago police car, injuring two officers Sunday night in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said. 

The driver and front seat passenger of the sedan ran from the scene, officials said. A back seat passenger was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where she was in fair condition, according to police. Charges were pending.

