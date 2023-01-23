The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb

Prosecutors have said Piotr Bobak cleaned up the murder scene and claimed the infant was his son in a bid to get charitable donations.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez allegedly went to a home in the 4100 block of 77th Place the day she went missing, police sources said.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez allegedly went to a home in the 4100 block of 77th Place the day she went missing.

Provided; Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez — whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own.

Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea of 4 years on a reduced charge of obstructing justice. He was initially charged with concealing a homicide and obstructing justice.

The two women charged in the case — Bobak’s then-girlfriend Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa — still have pending cases.

Judge Peggy Chimpas noted that Bobak has already served a little over 3 12 years in Cook County Jail, so he could be released in less than a half of year. After he’s released, he will serve supervisory release, or probation, for 6 months.

Prosecutors have said Bobak cleaned up the murder scene and claimed the infant was his son in a bid to get charitable donations.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa are accused of strangling the pregnant Ochoa-Lopez, 19, and cutting out her unborn child. The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died months later, in June 2019.

Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa’s alleged murder plot began in late 2018 when she claimed to be pregnant. She posted pictures of ultrasounds online, even though she wasn’t actually expecting a baby.

The charade reached its horrific conclusion in April of 2019 when — with the help of her 24-year-old daughter — she lured Ochoa-Lopez to her Scottsdale neighborhood home, strangled her and cut her baby from the womb.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez had been responding to a Facebook ad for free baby clothes, prosecutors said.

Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figuero have pleaded not guilty to a 27-count indictment that includes charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery of a child and dismembering a body.

Piotr Bobak

Piotr Bobak

Cook County sheriff’s office mugshot

Related

Next Up In Crime
Family of man with autism who was shot and seriously wounded start GoFundMe to pay medical bills and move from ‘unsafe area’
Weekend gun violence: 17-year-old boy among 7 killed, 26 other people wounded in Chicago
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn
Man found shot to death in Gresham
2 shot, critically wounded during armed robbery in Princeton Park
Boy, 13, shot and wounded in Pocket Town
The Latest
Purdue center Zach Edey shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese.
College Sports
Purdue returns to top spot in men’s basketball poll
Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.
By John Marshall | AP
 
Benet’s Parker Sulaver (14), Brady Kunka (3), Nikola Abusara (23), and Brayden Fagbemi (0) wait as a teammate shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter as the Redwings defeat Kenwood at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
High School Basketball
When Sides Collide recap: A look at the best games, top players and biggest moments
Here are several takeaways from what was a pretty special day of high school basketball at Saturday’s annual When Sides Collide.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Northwestern and coach Chris Collins will take on Wisconsin on Monday in a game that had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Wildcats program.
College Sports
Northwestern shuffles men’s basketball schedule, will play Wisconsin Monday night
Northwestern also announced that it will play at Nebraska on Wednesday at 6 p.m. That game originally was scheduled for Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
Jesus.jpeg
Crime
Family of man with autism who was shot and seriously wounded start GoFundMe to pay medical bills and move from ‘unsafe area’
Jesus Rega, 21, was with his 15-year-old brother and their father, waiting for a bus for school last week when three gang members approached and at least one of them opened fire, hitting Rega three times, including in the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jingchen Zhu caught his personal-best rainbow trout on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Outdoors
Patience pays in catching a personal-best rainbow trout
Jingchen Zhu caught his personal-best rainbow trout to earn Fish of the Week honors on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 