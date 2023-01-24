The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
2 killed, teen among 5 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/ Sun-Times

Two people were killed and a teen was among five others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday.

  • Two people were killed and three others seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire in an apartment in South Shore on Monday afternoon, a shooting that police officials said was targeted. The attack occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one 25 to 30 years old and the other about 25 years old, according to preliminary information from police. One of the victims was shot in the head, the other in the back. Three other people were taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to fire officials. Police said all of the victims were adults.
  • Several hours later, about a mile away, a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded while standing at a bus stop, police said. The incident occurred about 6:55 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue, officials said. The teen was taken to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At least one other person was wounded in shootings throughout the city Monday.

