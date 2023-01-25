The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park

The officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Jan. 25, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers had identified a black Audi SUV from an earlier incident about 3:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. As officers approached, they heard gunshots and the SUV continued west.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said.

No one was in custody.

Louis Monetti was overcome by emotion on Oct. 3 when he found out he won the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket. Photo by B.A.S.S.
Sports
Boatload of firsts for Louis Monetti going into the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Show
Louis Monetti adds another first, doing a seminar at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Show Thursday through Sunday, to a year filled with firsts in college fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
Andreas Athanasiou fights for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou improving defensively after early-season struggles
Athanasiou’s excellent defensive performance Saturday against the Blues, in which he used his speed while backchecking to take away time and space from opposing forwards, brought to light his overall improvement since autumn.
By Ben Pope
 
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
News
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt when squad car strikes truck on West Side
The squad car was going west near the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want to be more than friends with my friend — and her husband
Woman senses chemistry with the pair and considers asking if they would join her in a ‘throuple.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A plan for a longer runway at the Waukegan National Airport would require use of land owned by the Lake County Forest Preserve District.
Editorials
Longer Waukegan Airport runway is not a good reason to take forest preserve land
Where’s the offer to give the Lake County Forest Preserve District so many acres of such high quality that the deal is an undeniable win-win?
By CST Editorial Board
 