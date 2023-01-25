Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park

Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.
Officers had identified a black Audi SUV from an earlier incident about 3:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. As officers approached, they heard gunshots and the SUV continued west.
Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said.
No one was in custody.
