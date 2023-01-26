The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man charged with killing teen during meeting to sell designer shoes

Tony Mason posted “designer athletic shoes” for sale on the platform Offer-Up using his personal email address and was then contacted by a 17-year-old boy to purchase them, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file photo

An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.

On Sunday afternoon, the boy drove to the 11900 block of South State Street with several friends, none of whom were armed, to buy the shoes from Mason, prosecutors said.

Mason, who lived about a half-block from the meeting, was allegedly recorded by a surveillance camera as he walked toward a Jeep that was located off camera.

Mason showed the boy the shoes and then took $240 before pulling a gun from his waistband and opening fire into the Jeep, prosecutors said. Mason allegedly ran off with the shoes after the shooting.

Jordan Dixon, 17, was struck in the chest as he sat in a rear passenger seat and a 19-year-old man seated in the front passenger seat was struck in the arm, according to authorities. The teens drove to Roseland Hospital, where Dixon was pronounced dead.

Mason was identified as the gunman by the surviving passengers, and police recovered four 9mm shell casings at the scene that prosecutors said were all fired from the same gun.

Mason was arrested two days later and a 9mm handgun was found in his possession, through testing later showed it was not the same gun used in the shooting, prosecutors said.

A duffle bag containing the shoes was allegedly located in the back seat of the car he was driving.

Mason also faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID, according to court records.

Mason’s defense attorney said he was enrolled in a course to obtain his GED and volunteered in a youth mentorship program.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Mason held without bail on charges Thursday. His next hearing was set for Feb. 14.

