93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin
A woman crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene, police said.
A 93-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Austin neighborhood.
The woman was crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone driving a Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle into a bike lane and through a crosswalk, striking the woman about 12:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
