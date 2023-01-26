The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin

A woman crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 93-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Austin neighborhood.

The woman was crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone driving a Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle into a bike lane and through a crosswalk, striking the woman about 12:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

