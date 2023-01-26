93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin

A 93-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Austin neighborhood.

The woman was crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone driving a Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle into a bike lane and through a crosswalk, striking the woman about 12:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.