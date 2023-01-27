2 fatally shot inside South Deering home

Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a South Deering home.
A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said.
The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
