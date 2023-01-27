The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
2 fatally shot inside South Deering home

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a report of gunshots inside the home.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.

Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a South Deering home.

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said.

The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

