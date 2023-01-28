The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in shootout when man finds someone trying to break into his vehicle in West Lawn

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 wounded in shootout when man finds someone trying to break into his vehicle in West Lawn
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.

Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were wounded in a shootout when a man found someone trying to break into his vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 12:40 p.m., a man, 46, was walking toward his parked vehicle in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he noticed someone trying to break in, Chicago police said.

A shootout ensued between the man, who has a concealed carry and FOID license, and the suspect, police said. The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the right hand and left thigh, officials said. He was listed in fair condition.

One suspect was taken to an area hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Three suspects were placed into custody and charges were pending.

Next Up In Crime
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
2 fatally shot inside South Deering home
Family mourns loss of ‘vibrant and bright’ 93-year-old woman killed in West Side hit-and-run
Chicago cop avoided being fired after arrest in drunken Milwaukee bar fight. He was later hired by a suburban police department
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
$100K bounty was placed on killing Chicago rapper FBG Duck, informant told Chicago police
The Latest
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
Taste
Tipping — is it getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
By Associated Press
 
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) hits a three against Lane.
High School Basketball
Downers Grove North’s combination of shooting and size too much for Lane
Senior Maxwell Haack drained the first three-pointer for Downers Grove North. It was the second basket of the game and it set off an avalanche.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Denzel Washington stars as Coach Herman Boone in “Remember the Titans.”
Entertainment and Culture
Gregory Allen Howard, screenwriter of ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Ali’ dies at 70
Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Geneva’s Jack Hatton (10) shoots a three against Wheaton-Warrenville South.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Northwestern v Michigan State
Sports Saturday
Wild but true: Chris Collins and the ’Cats are finally back on the NCAA Tournament bubble
After a five-season fizzle since it went dancing for the first time, Northwestern is on the cusp of second place in the Big Ten.
By Steve Greenberg
 