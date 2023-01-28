2 wounded in shootout when man finds someone trying to break into his vehicle in West Lawn

Two people were wounded in a shootout when a man found someone trying to break into his vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 12:40 p.m., a man, 46, was walking toward his parked vehicle in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he noticed someone trying to break in, Chicago police said.

A shootout ensued between the man, who has a concealed carry and FOID license, and the suspect, police said. The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the right hand and left thigh, officials said. He was listed in fair condition.

One suspect was taken to an area hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Three suspects were placed into custody and charges were pending.