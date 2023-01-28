Boy, 17, fatally shot in Oak Forest

A teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday in suburban Oak Forest.

About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found the 17-year-old behind a building in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest police said.

Officers rendered aid to the boy, who was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Oak Forest police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest police at 708-687-1376.

