The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side

The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into a home on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police. 

The man answered a knock on his door around 10:30 a.m., and a man and a woman forced their way in and began struggling with the resident, police said.

The resident, who has a FOID card, shot at the couple and wounded the man in the chest, police said. The couple drove to Resurrection.

The resident was transported to Resurrection for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

The couple were taken into custody and charges there pending.

Next Up In Crime
2 workers for restoration company charged with stealing from apartment in Kenwood high-rise damaged in deadly fire last week
2 Chicago area women among 3 killed in shooting at Los Angeles home that also wounded 4 other people
Man who allegedly pointed gun at bus driver in Back of the Yards is arrested
15-year-old boy shot in West Pullman
3-year-old boy, man shot in New City
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Oak Forest
The Latest
Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at Halas Hall on Jan. 17.
Bears
NFL sets its salary cap — and Bears have the most space
The Bears have been set to have the most salary cap space in the NFL. Now we know exactly how much.
By Patrick Finley
 
Open Books located at 2068 North Milwaukee in the Logan Square neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Logan Square
Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
The Logan Square storefront, which opened Jan. 18, makes Open Books the largest used bookstore chain in Chicago. The literacy nonprofit dedicates profits to free books and after school programming for local students.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Ald. Matt O’Shea backed the ordinance, which is supported by the firefighters union. If passed by the full Council, assaulting a paramedic or other first responder would carry a jail term of up to 180 days and fines up to $1,000.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dorothy Abreu.
Springfield
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Less than a year after being appointed chairwoman of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Abreu cited health issues for leaving.
By Robert Herguth
 
Jaafar Jackson (left) appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014. Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Lionsgate announced Jaafar Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson.
By Associated Press
 