2 killed, 4 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

Two people were killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday.



Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South sides. About 6:05 a.m., a man was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said. Minutes later, a 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head in the 4500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into a home on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to police. The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police. The man answered a knock on his door around 10:30 a.m., and a man and a woman forced their way in and began struggling with the resident, police said. The resident, who has a FOID card, shot at the couple and wounded the man in the chest, police said. The couple drove to Resurrection. The resident was transported to Resurrection for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

Hours later, a 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument in Gresham. The boy was in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot in his left hand, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

At least two other people were wounded Monday across Chicago.

