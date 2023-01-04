Police release video of burglars using sledgehammer to break into Mag Mile store on Christmas Day

Newly released video shows burglars using a sledgehammer to break a window of a Magnificent mile boutique on Christmas Day, then rolling two trash bins into the store and clearing off the shelves.

The video was released by Chicago police and shows three burglars breaking into Bottega Veneta, a leather goods store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

A white van is seen stopping in front of the store and a man carrying a sledgehammer approached and breaks through a window, according to police. Two other people then open the van’s doors and roll out two large trash bins.

Surveillance cameras inside the store show the burglars throwing merchandise into the cans, then hurrying back to the van and taking off.

Anyone was information was asked to call the Organized Retail Crime Task Force at 312-746-9661 or ORCTF@chicagopolice.org.

