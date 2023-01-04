3 shot, wounded, in Wal-Mart parking lot in Pullman

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at a Wal-Mart parking lot Wednesday night in Pullman.

The three were loading groceries into a vehicle in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark car drove up and someone inside opened fire about 7:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the chest and back and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Another man, 27, was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. A woman, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

