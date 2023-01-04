3 shot, wounded, in Wal-Mart parking lot in Pullman
Three people loading groceries into a vehicle in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue were wounded when someone in a dark vehicle opened fire.
Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at a Wal-Mart parking lot Wednesday night in Pullman.
The three were loading groceries into a vehicle in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark car drove up and someone inside opened fire about 7:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
A 25-year-old man was struck in the chest and back and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
Another man, 27, was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. A woman, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
9-year-old boy pointed gun at his head, accidentally killed himself in Washington Heights home, witness told police
Man accused of opening fire during chaotic argument outside Near North Side bowling alley, killing woman and wounding her sister
The Latest
As his 12-year congressional run concludes, the Trump critic and Jan. 6 committee member heads to cable news as a senior political commentator.
The Ville vs. The Brook has developed into a fun basketball rivalry in the Southwest suburbs.
A male suspect was killed and a female motorist and female suspect taken to a hospital with injuries in a crash on East Lake Street, authorities say.
9-year-old boy pointed gun at his head, accidentally killed himself in Washington Heights home, witness told police
The account of the shooting came from another child who told investigators Jarvis Watts was playing with a gun when it went off New Year’s evening in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, the police report states.
Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 career kick-return touchdowns — 14 on punt returns and six on kickoff returns. He also returned a field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the Giants in 2006.