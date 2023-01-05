Girl, 14, shot, critically wounded on Far South Side

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.
The teen was near the street about 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when she was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
