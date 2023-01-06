Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, age unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the neck about 3:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was reported in custody.
Little Village street vendors demand more police after recent armed robberies: 'It's really hurting our community'
