Friday, January 6, 2023
Man fatally shot in Englewood

He was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Racine Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, age unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the neck about 3:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

