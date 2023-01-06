Teen boy killed, another critically hurt in Lawndale shooting

A teen boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Lawndale.

The teens were getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were shot, Chicago police said.

One boy, 17, was shot in his head and upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other, 16, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests had been made as of early Friday evening.

