Friday, January 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Teen boy killed, another critically hurt in Lawndale shooting

The teens were getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were shot.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A teen boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Lawndale.

The teens were getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were shot, Chicago police said.

One boy, 17, was shot in his head and upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other, 16, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests had been made as of early Friday evening.

