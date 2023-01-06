Teen boy killed, another critically hurt in Lawndale shooting
The teens were getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were shot.
A teen boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Lawndale.
The teens were getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were shot, Chicago police said.
One boy, 17, was shot in his head and upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other, 16, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.
No arrests had been made as of early Friday evening.
The Latest
The House and Senate need to come to a last-second agreement to pass a bill before the legislative session runs out.
Why does this Field Museum scientist live in Madagascar? Because that’s where you find the oddest creatures.
Of the Chicago museum’s 150 or so scientists, Steve Goodman is the only one who’s permanently in the field. For 35 years, he has worked in the island nation whose isolation makes it one of the planet’s most biologically rich places.
Colleen Callahan, the first woman to be director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is stepping down on Jan. 16.
Billy Donovan saw it in his days coaching the Gators throughout March Madness, and he’s seen it lately with the Bulls. Size matters against the Bulls, even more so than talent.
Melvin Richmond, 30, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the Dec. 26 shooting.