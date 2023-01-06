Man fatally shot in West Englewood home

A man was fatally shot inside a West Englewood home Friday night.
The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Police said he was shot in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard.
Stalock made 22 saves to notch the Hawks’ first shutout victory in nearly a full calendar year, and Lukas Reichel played well in place of Kane on the Hawks’ top line.
Police said the boy was shot in the 400 block of East 71st Street.
In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.
Across Chicago on Friday, Latin American families of different backgrounds celebrated the annual traditions that come with the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day.