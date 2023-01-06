The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in West Englewood home

He was at a gathering in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was fatally shot inside a West Englewood home Friday night.

The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

