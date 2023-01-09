The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Driver charged with DUI after car veers down a ravine in Highland Park

Angel Castrejon of Highwood was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver has been charged with DUI after his car veered down a ravine in Highland Park.

The 2013 Volkswagon came to rest on its roof, police said. Officers discovered the car about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Angel Castrejon of Highwood was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.

Police would not provide any information on injuries.

Castrejon was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

