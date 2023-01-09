Driver charged with DUI after car veers down a ravine in Highland Park
Angel Castrejon of Highwood was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.
A driver has been charged with DUI after his car veered down a ravine in Highland Park.
The 2013 Volkswagon came to rest on its roof, police said. Officers discovered the car about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Angel Castrejon of Highwood was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.
Police would not provide any information on injuries.
Castrejon was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
Chicago lawyer apologizes for using racial slur, obscenity during hearing. ‘I’m shaken and I’m humiliated.’
The Latest
The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. Kansas was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3.
‘Most people don’t know who she is,’ says author Sandra Neil Wallace, who hopes to enlighten children about Nash’s efforts to organize sit-ins at lunch counters and help create the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The incidents occurred on South Bishop, West 71st, West 72nd, West 73rd and West 74th streets, according to a police alert.
“If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said of the Horned Frogs’ playoff berth.
Chicago lawyer apologizes for using racial slur, obscenity during hearing. ‘I’m shaken and I’m humiliated.’
The comments were made during an unmuted conversation on a Zoom court call last Thursday, according to a court filing.