Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday morning in North Lawndale.

About 8:10 a.m., the woman was in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, when she got into a verbal altercation with a “known offender” inside the vehicle who then shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.