The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale

A woman in a vehicle was shot by another person in the vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. She died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday morning in North Lawndale.

About 8:10 a.m., the woman was in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, when she got into a verbal altercation with a “known offender” inside the vehicle who then shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham
From free college to universal preschool, Pritzker pledges second-term ‘agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are’
Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering trial set for April 2024
Chicago police release description of two suspects who stole or vandalized eight cars in Englewood
Driver charged with DUI after car veers down a ravine in Highland Park
Chicago lawyer apologizes for using racial slur, obscenity during hearing: ‘I’m shaken and I’m humiliated’
The Latest
Glenbrook South’s Rodell “RJ” Davis (15) maintains possession of the ball against Glenbrook North.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
police tape
Crime
Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham
The boy is in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital after being struck in the arm and abdomen in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Women’s Cup - Third Place Match
Red Stars
NWSL bans ex-Red Stars coach Rory Dames for life, fines team $1.5 million as league makes sweeping moves
Paul Riley, Christy Holly and Richie Burke were the other three coaches permanently banned from participating in the league.
By Annie Costabile
 
Former USC running back Reggie Bush is among the new members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
College Sports
USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members
Notre Dame’s Michael Stonebreaker is also part of the new class.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
A collection of Birch Benders products such as pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies.
Business
Chicago-based Hometown Food buys Birch Benders product line
The acquisition expands Hometown Food’s holdings in pancake and baking mixes and could add to jobs at its headquarters here.
By David Roeder
 