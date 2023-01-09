Mom found shot to death in car with 2-year-old daughter unharmed in backseat in Joliet
Joliet police said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in an alley near the 1200 block of Clement Street.
A woman was shot to death in front of her 2-year-old daughter early Sunday in Joliet, according to Joliet police.
Just after midnight, the 24-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in an alley near the 1200 block of Clement Street, police said. Her child was found in the backseat unharmed.
No one was reported in custody. Joliet police were investigating.
