Monday, January 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot dead in South Shore

A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy, 16, was shot in Chicago Lawn July 16, 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

A man died after being shot in South Shore on Monday evening, police said.

The man, 21, was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

