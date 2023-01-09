Man shot dead in South Shore

A man died after being shot in South Shore on Monday evening, police said.
The man, 21, was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.
From free college to universal preschool, Pritzker pledges second-term 'agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are'
In a speech that paid respect to everyone from a nurse who died from COVID-19, to victims of gun violence, to former Gov. Dwight Green, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to "fight against a rising tide of hate," protect women's reproductive rights and finally get an assault weapons ban passed.
