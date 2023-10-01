The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded in Hermosa shooting

Two men were shot Saturday night on the Northwest Side. Both were taken to a hospital. Jesus Ocampo, 23, was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
1 killed, 1 wounded in Hermosa shooting
A hospital emergency room sign

Adobe Stock Photo

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The men were on the sidewalk about 11:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue when they began to fight with an unknown male, who took out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both men, 23 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The older man, identified as Jesus Ocampo, died less than an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody.

