Sunday, October 1, 2023
1 killed, 3 wounded —including 9-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death in the 2000 block of South Michigan, police said.

One person was killed and three others wounded, including a 9-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.

The group was standing in a vacant lot just after 2:30 p.m. in the first block of South Whipple Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.  

A 38-year-old man was hit in the lower back, and a fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was struck in the head. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

