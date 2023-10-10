The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found the man, 29, unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Ashland Avenue.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was found shot to death late Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found the man, 29, unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Ashland Avenue about 11:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

