Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards

A man was found shot to death late Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found the man, 29, unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Ashland Avenue about 11:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

