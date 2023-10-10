Villa Park man charged with throwing rocks at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, leaving letters at the residence

A Villa Park man has been charged with vandalizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home Monday morning and leaving letters at the residence in August.

Adam A. Dabash, 38, faces two counts of stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

State troopers on the governor’s security team and Chicago police responded to a reported disturbance at the residence about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Dabash had thrown rocks at the windows of the home, breaking three of them, according to police. The governor and first lady were both home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Chicago police later located Dabash on POD cameras and he was arrested without incident.

Dabash was later identified as the same suspect who left letters at the governor’s home on two occasions in August.

He will remain at the Chicago Police Department’s Near North District lockup until his pretrial conditions have been set, according to state police.