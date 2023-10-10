The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Villa Park man charged with throwing rocks at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, leaving letters at the residence

Adam A. Dabash, 38, faces two counts of stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Villa Park man charged with throwing rocks at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, leaving letters at the residence
merlin_110682083.jpg

Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrates with his wife M.K. Pritzker at an election night rally at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election, Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Villa Park man has been charged with vandalizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home Monday morning and leaving letters at the residence in August.

Adam A. Dabash, 38, faces two counts of stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

State troopers on the governor’s security team and Chicago police responded to a reported disturbance at the residence about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Dabash had thrown rocks at the windows of the home, breaking three of them, according to police. The governor and first lady were both home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Chicago police later located Dabash on POD cameras and he was arrested without incident. 

Dabash was later identified as the same suspect who left letters at the governor’s home on two occasions in August.

He will remain at the Chicago Police Department’s Near North District lockup until his pretrial conditions have been set, according to state police.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Telling our stories can help stop violence, one word at a time
2 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
River North nightclub Blüm is shut down by Chicago police after mass shooting
2 dead in Englewood shooting
Rocks thrown at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, suspect taken into custody
The Latest
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 9: Demonstrators with Palestinian flags gather to show their support for the recent Hamas attack against Israel on October 9, 2023 in Munich, Germany. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending an estimated thousand fighters by land, sea and air into Israel.
Commentary
How does this end?
You can ask the question after Hamas’ bloody attack against Israel on Saturday. But you won’t like the answer.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Family and friends of fallen IDF soldier Afik Rozental, who died in a battle with Hamas militants, attend his funeral on October 9, 2023 in Kfar Menachem, Israel. On Oct. 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been kidnapped by Hamas. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Letters to the Editor
Hamas is to blame for Israeli, Palestinian suffering
For Hamas, and many of its supporters, peace is not the objective they have in mind, a Sun-Times reader writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A model street sign by the Survive Alive House at the Chicago Fire Department’s 1010 S. Clinton Ave. building.
Chicago
Revamped ‘Survive Alive House’ helps Chicago Fire Department teach safety tips
The ‘Survive Alive House’ was renovated for the first time in over 30 years, helping students and others learn about how to respond to a fire.
By Mary Norkol
 
A lucha libre wrestling ring takes center stage — literally — in Goodman Theatre’s “Lucha Teotl.”
Theater
For lucha libre diehards and newbies alike, Goodman Theatre’s multifaceted ‘Lucha Teotl’ is irresistible
The 100-minute odyssey through the Mexico-born sport/theater hybrid starring masked fighters with torrid backstories and bone-crunching moves, merges sport with theater with fabulous impact.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Vince Oppedisano holds up his 1,000th fish caught of year, a smallmouth bass from the Fox River.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Shoreline salmon, counting to 1,000 and fall announces itself
Shoreline salmon on southern Lake Michigan continue to lead the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, but fall fishing truly arrived with the arrival of real fall weather and Vince Oppedisano reaches a cool mark.
By Dale Bowman
 