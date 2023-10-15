The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in Pilsen

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street and found the man, 21, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death early Sunday in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street and found the man, 21, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the neck and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers an SUV was seen speeding away shortly after the shooting. No arrests were made.

