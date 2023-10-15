Man shot, killed in Pilsen

A man was shot to death early Sunday in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.
Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street and found the man, 21, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the neck and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Witnesses told officers an SUV was seen speeding away shortly after the shooting. No arrests were made.
The Latest
Players are to blame in college football only when coaches are made of teflon, and Bielema hasn’t afforded himself that kind of comfort in three years on the job.
If Mooney gets back to his best, it’ll boost the Bears’ offense and his bank account. Everyone’s goals are aligned.
The rest of us, with modest incomes and personal struggles, don’t want to read about your accomplishments and expensive vacations.
The Bears haven’t won two games in a row since late in the 2021 season. Here’s how they can get rolling.