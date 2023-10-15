Man shot and killed on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday, police said.
The man was found unresponsive in a car in the 700 block of South Loomis Street around 2:40 a.m., according to Chicago police. Police discovered he been shot in the back, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
