Man accused of gouging Crown Point canine officer’s eyes during arrest

A Kenosha man is in custody after he choked and gouged the eyes of a police canine after leading Crown Point, Indiana, police on a brief pursuit Sunday.

About 2:37 a.m. Sunday, a Crown Point police officer tried to pull over Tyler Lee Pollard, 32, who was going nearly double the 45 mph speed limit, according to police. Pollard accelerated, driving for a mile before pulling over.

Pollard refused to exit the vehicle, at which point police threatened to release the on-duty canine officer, Jack, into the car and broke a window with a police baton, according to police. Once officers released Jack into the car, authorities say Pollard gouged the dog’s eyes and grabbed at the his throat.

An officer then struggled with Pollard to get him to release the dog and removed Pollard from the car, according to police.

Pollard faces nine charges related to the incident, including battery on a public safety official, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and striking or interfering with a law enforcement animal — all felonies — along with misdemeanor charges for resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Pollard was released on $2,500 bail after being taken into custody and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

After an exam with a veterinarian Monday, Jack was cleared and returned to his handler’s care. The 3-year-old shepherd joined the Crown Point police force in September 2021.

