Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Man fatally shot while riding in car in Roseland

Leonard Bentley, 30, was riding in a car when someone in another car fired shots, hitting him in the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Roseland on the Far South Side Tuesday night.

Leonard Bentley, 30, was a passenger in a car in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in another car fired shots just before 9 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

