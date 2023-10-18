Man fatally shot while riding in car in Roseland

A man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Roseland on the Far South Side Tuesday night.
Leonard Bentley, 30, was a passenger in a car in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in another car fired shots just before 9 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was hit in the chest and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
