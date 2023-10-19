Woman struck by car, dragged a mile after falling off moped in Joliet

A woman who fell off a moped in Joliet and was struck by a Jeep and dragged a mile is hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman, 33, was riding the moped west on Theodore Street about 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she lost control and fell to the ground, Joliet police said.

Another woman, 47, was driving a Jeep Wrangler east on Theodore Street and struck the 33-year-old and dragged her to the 1100 block of North River Road in Shorewood — about a mile away, according to police.

The victim was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

