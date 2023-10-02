Teen wounded in Uptown double shooting

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Uptown.

A 44-year-old and 15-year-old were outside about 11:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when someone approached from a nearby alley and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man was struck in the left foot and self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

