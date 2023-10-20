The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side

A truck driver was turning from South Blue Island Avenue onto South Wood Street when he struck the motorcyclist, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

A motorcyclist was killed Friday after being hit by a semitruck on the Lower West Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the truck driver was in the 2300 block of South Blue Island and turning onto South Wood Street when he struck the motorcyclist, who was driving east on Blue Island, Chicago police said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity wasn’t known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
Judge decries ‘damn lies’ by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Mayor Johnson agrees to sweeten police contract, extend it 2 years
3 teens wounded in Uptown shooting
The Latest
Morris’s Daniel Riley (50) and Connor Mettile (34) celebrate after Morris defeats Sycamore.
High School Football
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in Week 9
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Morris’s Jacob Swartz (36) runs through a hole against Sycamore.
High School Football
Morris beats Sycamore to give a football-crazed city a perfect regular season
There are schools with more state titles and more wins. But the importance of high school football in Morris goes a step beyond any other local community.
By Michael O’Brien
 
People raise their fists during a rally this month for striking workers who are part of the United Auto Workers union at United Auto Workers’ Local 551 headquarters on the South Side.
Business
Unions push to represent more workers, but organized labor’s share of jobs is declining
Organizing and mobilizing have gone on throughout the Chicago area with nurses and other health care employees, graduate teaching assistants, cannabis store crews, baristas and retail associates.
By David Roeder
 
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.
Crime
13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The boy was near the street around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_116740500.jpg
College Sports
Beautiful Lives Project teams up with UIC women’s basketball for Court of Dreams event
Bryce Weiler co-founded the Beautiful Lives Project in 2017 with the goal of providing adults and children with disabilities across the country an opportunity to experience sports, art and wellness.
By Annie Costabile
 