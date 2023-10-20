Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
A truck driver was turning from South Blue Island Avenue onto South Wood Street when he struck the motorcyclist, police said.
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after being hit by a semitruck on the Lower West Side.
About 7:30 p.m., the truck driver was in the 2300 block of South Blue Island and turning onto South Wood Street when he struck the motorcyclist, who was driving east on Blue Island, Chicago police said.
The motorcyclist, whose identity wasn’t known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was reported in custody.
CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
