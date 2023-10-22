The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business

A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused medical attention. Another man, described in his late 20s, was shot in the chest, head and abdomen, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Two people were wounded in a shootout Saturday night inside an Old Town business on the North Side.

Just before midnight, a 26-year-old man was inside a business in the 1600 block of North Wells Street when a man he knew entered and pulled a firearm out after an argument, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old man also pulled out a gun and both opened fire, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused medical attention.

The other man, described in his late 20s, was shot in the chest, head and abdomen, officials said.

He went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The Latest
Nikola Vucevic Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls ‘Big Three’ knows time is running out on making a playoff run
Nikola Vucevic doesn’t know when or how it will end, but the veteran big man does know that the “Big Three” of himself, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan needs to deliver quickly this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. when a 41-year-old man who the woman knew approached her with a knife inside her home in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot the man four times in his torso.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling speaks to WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos inside his office at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Extremism in the Ranks
How we investigated cops with ties to the Oath Keepers
Reporters with the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ filed more than 200 open records requests with the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across Illinois.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
Oath Keeper on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with arms raised out and face covered on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Extremism in the Ranks
Who are the Oath Keepers?
The anti-government group is best known for plotting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its notoriety extends years earlier.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Black and white image of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Chicago police officers with ties to extremist Oath Keepers stay on the force. Some have troubling records.
An investigation by WBEZ, Chicago Sun-Times and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found allegations of excessive force, improper searches and racist comments on the job.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZTom Schuba, and 1 more
 