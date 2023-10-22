Man killed in Englewood shooting

A man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side Sunday evening.
The man, 35, was sitting in a parked vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
The Latest
Officers found the boy in the 6700 block of South Lowe Avenue.
The melee unfolded when protesters demonstrated outside an event called to show solidarity with Israel at a banquet hall in Skokie near the border with Lincolnwood Sunday evening. In addition to protestors, a Chicago police officer and a Sun-Times reporter were hit by pepper spray.
The protest on Sunday comes as Israeli forces are on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza.
‘‘We came out to support our friend’s kid, and that’s exciting,’’ said Joel Hudik, an arm wrestler from Toledo, Ohio. ‘‘[It’s the] first start in the NFL, so, hell, yeah, I drove 3 1/2 hours just to hang out with the family and watch him play.’’
Rookie Tyson Bagent (21-for-29, 162 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 97.2 rating) followed a conservative game plan to a T in his first NFL start, efficiently leading three TD drives and avoiding major errors that might have given the Raiders life.