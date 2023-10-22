The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Englewood shooting

The man, 35, was sitting in a parked vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Englewood shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side Sunday evening.

The man, 35, was sitting in a parked vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood, police say
Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business
Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday
The Latest
Police siren lights.
Crime
12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood, police say
Officers found the boy in the 6700 block of South Lowe Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Police take a man in custoday after he was arrested for allegedly firing a shot into the air during a pro-Palestinian protest outside an Israeli solidarity event near the border with Skokie and Lincolnwood on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Israel-Hamas War
Shot fired, crowd maced at pro-Palestinian protest outside Israeli solidarity event in Skokie
The melee unfolded when protesters demonstrated outside an event called to show solidarity with Israel at a banquet hall in Skokie near the border with Lincolnwood Sunday evening. In addition to protestors, a Chicago police officer and a Sun-Times reporter were hit by pepper spray.
By Violet Miller
 
Supporters gather around to listen to a speaker during a rally calling for an end to the violence in Gaza, Sunday, October 22, 2023.
News
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in West Ridge, call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war
The protest on Sunday comes as Israeli forces are on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screen_Shot_2023_10_22_at_8.25.55_PM.png
Bears
Friends, family turn out for Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent’s first NFL start
‘‘We came out to support our friend’s kid, and that’s exciting,’’ said Joel Hudik, an arm wrestler from Toledo, Ohio. ‘‘[It’s the] first start in the NFL, so, hell, yeah, I drove 3 1/2 hours just to hang out with the family and watch him play.’’
By Kyle Williams
 
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman accounted for 120 total yards and three touchdowns Sunday. against the Raiders.
Bears
Grading the Bears’ win position by position
Rookie Tyson Bagent (21-for-29, 162 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 97.2 rating) followed a conservative game plan to a T in his first NFL start, efficiently leading three TD drives and avoiding major errors that might have given the Raiders life.
By Mark Potash
 